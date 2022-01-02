A23 lane closed due to broken down vehicle
A lane on the A23 was closed by police because of a broken down vehicle.
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 2:10 pm
Updated
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 4:03 pm
Sussex Roads Police took to social media at 1.43pm today (Sunday, January 2) to warn motorists of the closure.
A police spokesperson said, “We currently have lane one of the A23 northbound carriageway at Hickstead closed due to a broken down motor vehicle. Please avoid.”
Police said all lanes are now open and the obstruction has been cleared.