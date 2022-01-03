Allow extra time for train travel via Haywards Heath
Trains are having to travel slower through Haywards Heath today due to trackside movement.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 11:20 am
Network Rail has told passengers this morning (Monday, January 3) that trains are having to abide by a 20mph speed limit. This is because there was movement trackside yesterday (Sunday, January 2).
A spokesperson for the rail company said ‘geotechnical engineers have been assessing the site since then’.
Due to the speed limit, passengers should expect journeys to take longer.
The spokesperson said, “Our team will be on site after last services run tonight to add further protection to the slip area. Thank you to passengers (and our lineside neighbours) for your patience!”