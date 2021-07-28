Ardingly pupils win competition celebrating 150 years of Alice in Wonderland

Marcus Dilly – who has released a brand new adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic stories – was welcomed to St Peter’s Primary School on Tuesday, July 20, where he participated in a question and answer session and gave pupils their prize of 30 copies of the Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland book.

The school was randomly selected from entries who registered to watch the Alice in Wonderland film.

Mr Dilly – of Mr Dilly Presents – has partnered with Macmillan Children’s Books to mark 150 years since the publisher first released Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There.

Children from St Peter's Primary School in Ardingly won an Alice in Wonderland competition SUS-210726-130306001

He said: “It was great to see their enjoyment of the film and even better to be able to respond to their brilliant questions.

“I was delighted to present them with their prize – and introduce Alice’s adventures to a new generation of readers!”

The year-five and six pupils also got to watch Mr Dilly’s 30-minute film which sees him lead the narrative as the White Knight, guiding the audience through the story as though they are Alice; curiously observing and experiencing Wonderland for the first time.

Emerging talent Phoebe Rose Hatt voices Alice on her journey through Wonderland meeting an array of well-known characters such as the White Rabbit, The Hatter and Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

The film is part of Mr Dilly’s educational online offering to schools and is available to watch as a pay per view, or as part of a Mr Dilly school subscription,