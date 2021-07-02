Are these your bikes? Mid Sussex Police search for owner

Mid Sussex Police are hoping to reunite two bicycles found in Wivelsfield with their owners.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 6:28 pm

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the bikes were discovered ‘hidden away’ near Wivelsfield Station on Sunday (June 20).

He said: “Are they yours? Possibly know where they may have come from? Drop me a line then please.

“Its CAD 0406 as we would love to get them back to their rightful owner.”

Police are trying to return two bicycles to their owners. Picture: Mid Sussex Police

People can call 101 or contact Inspector Darren Taylor on Twitter.

Darren TaylorMid Sussex Police