Are these your bikes? Mid Sussex Police search for owner
Mid Sussex Police are hoping to reunite two bicycles found in Wivelsfield with their owners.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 6:28 pm
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the bikes were discovered ‘hidden away’ near Wivelsfield Station on Sunday (June 20).
He said: “Are they yours? Possibly know where they may have come from? Drop me a line then please.
“Its CAD 0406 as we would love to get them back to their rightful owner.”
People can call 101 or contact Inspector Darren Taylor on Twitter.