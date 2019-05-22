Big day for Border Collie at Cuckfield’s annual May Day event

It was a big weekend for many dogs at the Cuckfield’s annual May Day Bank Holiday event.

It was a big day out for Pebbles the Border Collie, as she shyly took up her place among 25 other pedigree dogs in the ring she could hardly have known that her afternoon would finish with a best in show rosette.

Pebbles was the first and the last winner of the day

Pebbles was the first and the last winner of the day at the Independent State of the Cuckoo Fayre. There was the biggest ever turn out of local families with their dogs, all hoping to win a red rosette.

Dr Juila Mewes from Mewes Vets has run the dog show for many shows.

She said: “I would like to thank the organisers of the fayre for creating such a successful event once again.”

Pebbles caught Julia’s eye in the first class to win ‘best pedigree’ class, quickly followed by a tiny white Pomeranian cross Jack Russell terrier, Polo, won the ‘Best Crossbreed’ class.

Julia added: “Thanks should also go to the volunteers from my team, who kindly give up their Bank Holiday to ensure that the Dog Show runs smoothly.

“But most of all, thanks to the dog owners of Cuckfield and beyond who came along to make this event such a tremendous success.”

The Mayor of Cuckfield, Leanne Knapman, kindly agreed to judge the top prize winners in the main arena at the end of the day and gave Pebble taking home the award for ‘best of the show’.