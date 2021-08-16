Bolney Horticultural Society celebrates 80th anniversary

Most came dressed in 1940s attire for the party on Saturday, August 7, and vocalist Katherine Collett entertained guests by singing many songs which were of the same era.

It took place in the Chapel, Top Street, Bolney, instead of in the garden of the society’s president, Judith Woodland, as originally planned.

She said: “The inclement weather for this well-planned party did not dampen our spirits!

Bolney Horticultural Society held a party to celebrate its 80th anniversary SUS-211108-103718001

“There was a change of venue but decorations, the extensive party spread and the entertainment all made it a thoroughly enjoyable celebration.

“There were scrapbooks of the society’s events over the years to pore over and nostalgia was further induced when a video taken in 1978 of the summer show was screened. Some of our present members looking very youthful, were spotted.

“We now have our summer show on September 11 to look forward to. Having had to cancel last year, this will surely be another post pandemic event to celebrate together.”