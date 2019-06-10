Burgess Hill Bike Ride 2019 in pictures

Riders of all ages took part in the 27th Burgess Hill Bike Ride yesterday (Sunday, June 9).

The main beneficiary of this year’s fundraising event was Headway East Sussex, a centre for brain injury support services. The ride is organised by the Burgess Hill District Lions Club and Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club. Other beneficiaries of the bike ride will be local charitable projects supported by the organisers. Pictures by Steve Robards

Burgess Hill Bike Ride. Pic Steve Robards SR1915116 SUS-191006-115210001

Burgess Hill Bike Ride. Pic Steve Robards SR1915089 SUS-191006-115148001

Burgess Hill Bike Ride. Pic Steve Robards SR1915088 SUS-191006-115137001

Burgess Hill Bike Ride. Pic Steve Robards SR1915079 SUS-191006-115126001

