Burgess Hill BMX track sees return of Rock up and Ride event
The annual Rock up and Ride event returned to the BMX track in Burgess Hill earlier this month at the perfect time to inspire some future champions after Team GB’s recent BMX medals.
It was organised by Respect Youth Club and Burgess Hill Town Council and welcomed Niki Spiers and Matt Griffiths from Gosport BMX Club who provided expert guidance to the riders teaching new skills.
Sussex Clubs for Young People also attended with their Purple Bus to create some amazing art pieces with the attendees.
The town council was excited for the popular event’s return this summer after it had to be cancelled last year due to Covid-19.
A spokesman for the council said: “Thank you to Burgess Hill District Lions Club for sponsoring the day, and to Dumbrills Close Residents Association for providing biscuits and squash.”