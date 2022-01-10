Burgess Hill care home celebrates 15-year milestone

The celebrations at Forest View Care Home also included long service awards, where Karen Russell, manager of Forest View, was recognised for 17 years’ service.

Karen joined West Sussex County Council (WSCC) in 2004, where she worked as a support worker in a Shoreham care home.

She worked her way up the ladder and eventually became an employee of Shaw healthcare – who operate Forest View care home.

A care home in West Sussex which provides care for up to 60 residents with dementia has celebrated its 15th anniversary with a party.

Karen said: “It feels wonderful to be recognised for my hard work and long service in the care sector. Ever since I joined Shaw, I have been surrounded by great people and wonderful residents who make this job as enjoyable as it is.”

Celebrating the achievements of the home and its staff members were Councillor Anne Eves, Mayor of Burgess Hill and Stuart Condie, District Councillor from WSCC.

Also visiting the home were CEO of Shaw healthcare Russell Brown, COO Mike Smith, board member Alan Pilgrim, and regional director, Martin Vanhinsbergh.