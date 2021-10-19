Burgess Hill’s Halloween Pumpkin Trail returns

People can hunt for pumpkin stickers in town centre windows and complete the clues.

Everyone who returns a completed sheet will be given sweets, and will be in with a chance of winning one of four £25 Kids Stuff vouchers.

Forms will be available from the Town Council Help Point, Burgess Hill Library, Kids Stuff or Rosanne Florists.

The Halloween Pumpkin Trail returns to Burgess Hill this October. Picture: Steve Robards.