Burgess Hill’s Halloween Pumpkin Trail returns
The Halloween Pumpkin Trail is back in Burgess Hill from October 22 to November 1.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 5:37 pm
People can hunt for pumpkin stickers in town centre windows and complete the clues.
Everyone who returns a completed sheet will be given sweets, and will be in with a chance of winning one of four £25 Kids Stuff vouchers.
Forms will be available from the Town Council Help Point, Burgess Hill Library, Kids Stuff or Rosanne Florists.
Participants can complete the trail in their own time before returning the form to the Help Point.