Can you help clear St Andrew’s churchyard in Burgess Hill?

A spokesperson for the church in Cants Lane described the churchyard as ‘extremely overgrown’, saying that a small group gets together occasionally to clear what they can.

This includes mowing the grass area in front of the church, cutting bushes or clearing the cuttings and sweeping up.

“It is so sad to see gravestones being covered over by overgrown plants, weeds and an endless amount of grass,” they said.

St Andrews Church in Burgess Hill is asking for volunteer gardeners to help clear its churchyard.

“If we could get a few more hands on deck I feel that we could get on top of it more and then be able to maintain it from there more easily.”

A rotting tree has recently been taken down as well, which cost the church money, so donations are also welcome.

People who would like to help are asked to email [email protected] or to fill out a contact form at www.standrewsbh.org.uk.