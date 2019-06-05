Changing Places toilet is installed in Burgess Hill

A new Changing Places toilet has been installed alongside the new and ‘inclusive’ playground equipment at World’s End Recreation Ground in Burgess Hill.

It has been funded by developer contributions.

The new Changing Places toilet at Worlds End Recreation Ground in Burgess Hill. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council

A spokesman for Mid Sussex District Council said: "Installed alongside our new inclusive playground equipment at World's End Recreation Ground in Burgess Hill is our brand new Changing Places toilet.

"People with profound and multiple learning disabilities, as well as people with other physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis often need more support than is provided by a standard disabled toilet.

"A Changing Places toilet provides the extra equipment and space that's required to enable everyone to use the toilets safely and comfortably.

"Just like the new playground equipment, the changing places toilet has been funded by Section 106 developer contributions provided as a result of the Theobalds Farm and Medway Gardens housing developments off Valebridge Road in Burgess Hill."

