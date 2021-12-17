Christmas food reviews: Cream liqueur popcorn
From December 1-23 through the weekdays the Sussex team will be trying out what the shops have to offer for the festive period. From Christmas crisps to pizzas and soups, we can try out what’s out there.
Friday December 17: Cream liqueur popcorn
£1.50 (Tesco)
Another popcorn flavour from Tesco today. Already more festive than chocolate orange I think because Baileys is a pretty festive treat whereas chocolate orange is an all-year treat in my opinion. I’m not a fan myself so not expecting to love these.
Although Tesco nailed it with the chocolate orange flavour, this was wasn’t great. I got toffee and a but of cream, but nothing alcoholic about it. Not great. (4/10)