Community Chest Awards - Burgess Hill Shed takes away more than £1,600
Burgess Hill Shed took home a cheque of £1,666 at the Community Chest Awards ceremony.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:51 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:52 pm
The annual ceremony took place on Thursday night: Community Chest Awards Evening 2021: Sussex winners revealed
The awards, which are run by family brewer Hall and Woodhouse, in connection with Sussex Newspapers, are in their 20th year. This year, Sussex-based charities took home just under £25,000.
On its website, arts and crafts workshop Burgess Hill Shed said it is a 'safe, friendly place to work, relax and have fun'.
The community workshop will use the grant to set up a running studio and a pottery wheel.