Council responds to ‘mindless’ vandalism in Cuckfield

Mid Sussex District Council has responded to ‘mindless’ vandalism in Cuckfield – and is appealing to the community for any information.

It comes after the pavilion at Cuckfield Recreation Ground was hit by vandals in the early hours of Friday morning (June 21).

Vandals ripped tiles off the roof and wooden slats on the front and set fire to them. Police and the fire service were called to the incident at about 1am.

Norman Webster, district council cabinet member for community, said: “We are devastated to hear of the mindless vandalism to Cuckfield pavilion. In the recent past we have worked hard to make it as difficult as possible to enter illegally.

“This included installing window cages inside the building and adding a new metal door. Following this incident we would appeal to the community for information. If anybody can help please report this to the police on 101 to assist them in their enquiries.

“We will of course continue to proactively work with the police on further prevention measures.”

