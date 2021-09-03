Cuckfield and Lindfield Rotarian receives highest award

Alan Robinson of Park Farm, Wivelsfield, was presented with a Paul Harris Fellowship at Rotary’s long-delayed Charter Night supper on Saturday (August 21) at Haywards Heath Golf Club.

Roger Stent, district governor, Rotary South, made the presentation and Alan received a huge round of applause as well.

“Alan Robinson has been an active Rotary member for many years,” said former Cuckfield and Lindfield Rotary president Andy Harrison, adding that he was one of the founding members in 1984.

“He has been solidly dependable in support of Rotary and its many varied projects over the years while continuing, even to this day, to run his own family business,” he said.

Andy went on to say that fellowship is a ‘vital ingredient of Rotary life’ and said Alan had contributed a lot towards this.

“He continues to be a strong supporter of international projects and exchange visits and has thrown his home open to Rotary functions on innumerable occasions when he and his wife are the most congenial of hosts,” he said.

Alan’s wife Liz was also honoured for her support over the years.

At the event immediate past president Professor Judith Pratt gave an amusing speech about the trials Rotary had faced during lockdown.