Cyclists gear up for annual Burgess Hill Bike Ride this Sunday

Cyclists will be out in force in Mid Sussex on Sunday for the 27th Burgess Hill Bike Ride.

There will be three routes - 10 miles, 20 miles and 40 miles - starting and finishing this year at Queens Crescent Car Park, Burgess Hill. There will be water stops and comfort breaks available for the cyclists along the route, including snack bars and bananas.

The ride - which is raising funds for Headway, East Sussex, the centre for brain injury support services, along with other charities - is organised by the Burgess Hill District Lions Club and Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club.

Registration on Sunday (June 9) will be betweem 8am and 9 am with the start at 9am and up to 10am. Entry fees are: Adults £20, Children £5 (age 10 to 15 who must be accompanied by an adult). Riders must be at least 10 years old. Cycling helmets are compulsory.

Further information and application forms can be found on the Bike Ride website: http://burgesshillbikeride.co.uk. On-line booking is available.

Sigma Partners are sponsoring T-shirts which are free to advance entrants.

Sponsor forms and on-line sponsor facilities via ‘My Donate’ are available for entrants. Raffle tickets can also be bought.

John Thomson, chairman of the Burgess Hill Bike Ride Committee said: “The ride only takes place thanks to the efforts of over 60 volunteers who marshal the Bike Ride, register entrants, man water stops and look after the whole event.”