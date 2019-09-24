‘Delight’ as Haywards Heath Golf Club not allocated for development

News that Mid Sussex District Council has decided not to allocate Haywards Heath Golf Club for development has left residents ‘delighted’.

The golf course in High Beech Lane, Lindfield, Haywards Heath, was considered as a new housing allocation but it is not being taken forward by the district council.

Sarah Munday with her children Emily and Tom, and Liz Evans. Photo by Steve Robards

The council’s local plan for 2014-2031, which was adopted last year, accepted a target of 16,390 homes.

Although the plan allocates a number of strategic sites across the district there remained a residual figure of 2,439 homes to find up to 2031.

However as recent housing delivery has been higher than expected the residual figure to meet the district’s housing requirement is now down to 1,507 dwellings.

The council has produced a site allocations development plan document (DPD), which identifies 22 sites where a combined total of 1,962 homes could be built.

Commenting in response to the news, residents Liz Evans and Sarah Munday, who have been campaigning against plans to build new homes on a golf course, said: “We are delighted that Mid Sussex District Council has decided not to allocate Haywards Heath Golf Club as one of their 22 new residential development sites.

“Encouragingly Mid Sussex District Council has have acknowledged the scale of the development is inappropriate and it would have a negative impact on the environment.

“We would like to thank our many supporters for helping our ‘Stop Haywards Heath Golf Campaign’ and ensuring the community’s voice is heard.

“We will continue to monitor the site carefully going forward and will report any changes.”

A six-week public consultation on the DPD is due to start in October, the district council said.

