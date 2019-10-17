Ditchling blacksmith wins prestigious award for his handiwork

A Ditchling blacksmith won a prestigious award at the Edenbridge and Oxted country show this summer (August 25-6 2019).

Nigel Stenning, Associate of the Worshipful Company of Blacksmiths (AWCB), has been awarded Show Champion for 2019 and said he was ‘very proud’.

Nigel's award from the show in August

An ‘excellent’ fire place contributed to Nigel winning the award.

The blacksmith welcomes visitors to his workshop at The Oaks Poultry Farm, Ditchling to admire his handiwork.

The Edenbridge and Oxted County Show has been running since 1837 and sees members of the public and exhibitors celebrate ‘the country way of life’.

A range of awards are given for horticultural, cattle, and equine categories. There is also a young farmers and schools awards category.