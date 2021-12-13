Dogs Trust Dog of the Week: Meet Tula – a bright, young lurcher who loves to learn

The active 15-month-old enjoys most things that can be used as an outlet to express her energy or keep her 'busy brain' stimulated.

She especially enjoys participating in fun training, solving food-enrichment puzzles, gnawing on a chew or engaging in a game with her toys.

Just as cheeky as she is endearing, Tula does have an inclination for chasing other animals, so will need to be kept on lead at all times as well as wearing her harness and muzzle in public.

Tula, a 15-month-old lurcher from Dogs Trust, is looking for a new home.

Her perfect match would be with an active family who can match her energy levels and can support her with some additional training.

Tula is looking to live as the only pet in her new home and requires secluded walking locations to limit interactions with other dogs.

Dogs Trust say she is a fantastic traveller in the car, which is a great advantage when driving her to quieter areas.

She also requires a garden of her own at home so that she can burn off some steam and enjoy additional exercise.

All members of Tula's family must be over the age of 16, and she would like to meet potential adopters on multiple occasions to begin building up a bond, before she packs her bags for good.