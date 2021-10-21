East Grinstead man dies following collision near Hassocks
A man from East Grinstead has died following a collision near Hassocks.
Police said the incident happened on Wednesday (October 20) as a white Audi A1 S Line collided with a tree close to the junction with Beacon Hurst at around 5.25pm.
The Audi was travelling westbound on the B2116 Keymer Road when the collision happened, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as a 38-year-old man from East Grinstead.
“Despite the best efforts of paramedics who commenced CPR, he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.”
Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relative dash cam footage is urged to email collision[email protected] quoting Operation Goldfish.