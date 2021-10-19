There are lots of beautiful views to enjoy the autumn canvass of colours at Sheffield Park

Enjoy the glorious colours of autumn this half-term at one of Sussex's finest parks and gardens

It's that magical time of year when a kaleidoscope of autumn colours creates a true spectacle for our eyes

By Sol Buckner
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:51 am

And with half-term approaching, where better to see autumn in all its glory than Sheffield Park near Uckfield. The park, run by the National Trust, is now embracing the seasonal colours of reds, oranges and golds creating beautiful reflections in its lakes.

Open throughout the school holiday, there is a range of activities for all the family to enjoy. Booking is required up until November 14. For more information visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sheffield-park-and-garden/features/making-the-most-of-your-autumn-visit-at-sheffield-park-and-garden

1.

Autumnal reflections at one of the lakes at Sheffield Park

Photo Sales

2.

The radiant red colours of an acer

Photo Sales

3.

The autumn colours at one of the lakes

Photo Sales

4.

A carpet of beautiful colour sweeps through some of the parkland

Photo Sales
SussexSheffield parkUckfieldNational Trust
Next Page
Page 1 of 3