Former Sussex home of award-winning star Adele ‘taken off the market’

The former Sussex mansion home of award-winning singer-songwriter Adele - which was up for sale earlier this year - has now been taken off the market.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 10:35 am

Grammy-Award winning star Adele - one of Britain’s richest musicians - lived at the 10-bedroom property Lock House in Partridge Green at the time that her successful second album 21 was produced.

But the historic Victorian property - up for sale earlier this year for £6.5 million - has now been taken off the market, according to estate agents Savills.

Adele releases her first new music for six years next week with her fourth album expected to follow.

Multi-award-winning star Adele is to bring out her first new music in six years next week. Photo: Getty Images 775678280

