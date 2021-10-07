Former Sussex home of award-winning star Adele ‘taken off the market’
The former Sussex mansion home of award-winning singer-songwriter Adele - which was up for sale earlier this year - has now been taken off the market.
Grammy-Award winning star Adele - one of Britain’s richest musicians - lived at the 10-bedroom property Lock House in Partridge Green at the time that her successful second album 21 was produced.
But the historic Victorian property - up for sale earlier this year for £6.5 million - has now been taken off the market, according to estate agents Savills.
Adele releases her first new music for six years next week with her fourth album expected to follow.