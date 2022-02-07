Haywards Heath FC scores fourth-year sponsorship

Barratt Homes, who are currently building its Wychwood Park development nearby to the club grounds in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, has sponsored the club £1,500 each year.

Established in 1888, the football club continues to provide training for members in the local area, remaining as community-focused as it has been for over 100 years.

The club also supports the local youth through its HHTFC Youth initiative, with its nine teams currently playing in various leagues throughout Sussex.

Haywards Heath Town Centre Football Club has seen a 200% increase in attendances this season across their teams.

This year, Barratt Southern Counties’ sponsorship will cover coaching, equipment and perimeter board advertising at the Hanbury Park Stadium.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director of Barratt Southern Counties, said: “We are so pleased to continue our relationship with our local football club in Haywards Heath for the fourth year running. The club has been vital for providing a consistent support for members of the local community and we wish all the teams the best of luck in their forthcoming matches!”

Steve Isherwood, Chairman at HHTFC, said: “We are delighted to announce our continued partnership with Barratt Homes this year. We believe football is really important to the local community, helping residents physically and mentally, and our teams are really enjoying being back on the pitch playing teams from all over Sussex and Kent. We have seen a 200% increase in attendances this season and hope we can see even more faces supporting our fully inclusive teams as we continue to challenge for success and reach the top of the table!”

