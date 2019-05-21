Orchards shopping centre fun day.''Fun day at the Orchards shopping Centre to raise money for local children and charity's.''Pictured are L-R Archie Guy (5) and Stanley Guy (2) on the bouncy castle.''Picture: Liz Pearce''18/05/2018''LP190251 SUS-190520-091745008 SUS-190520-091745008

Haywards Heath fun day at The Orchards - picture special

Thousands of people enjoyed a day of family fun at The Orchards in Haywards Heath on Saturday, held to raise money for Save the Children in its centenary year.

The day, dubbed ‘Transforming Tomorrow’ featured music, dancing, and plenty of fun and games which delighted the crowds. Orchards manager Nicola Bird said: “Thanks to the generosity of Haywards Heath, we raised almost £4,000.”

Pictured are Children from St Wilfrid's, St Joseph's and Lindfield school choirs. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190238
Pictured are Children from St.Wilfrid's, St Joseph's and Lindfield school choirs with Music Director, Sarah Rolfe. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190242
Pictured is Music Director, Sarah Rolfe with Tsiona Ruddoch (year 6) on the flute. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190243
Pictured is with Music Director, Sarah Rolfe with Leo Bentham (year 4) on the saxaphone. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190244
