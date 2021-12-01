Haywards Heath resident is NatWest Everywoman finalist
Georgia Metcalfe, founder of French Bedroom Company, has been announced as a finalist at the 2021 NatWest Everywoman Awards.
Georgia is a finalist in the Aphrodite category, which is awarded to an inspirational woman who founded her business while raising children.
The business started with a handful of French style pieces and has since expanded.
Today Georgia’s business cites international celebrities and royalty among its loyal client base.