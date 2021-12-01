Haywards Heath resident is NatWest Everywoman finalist

Georgia Metcalfe, founder of French Bedroom Company, has been announced as a finalist at the 2021 NatWest Everywoman Awards.

By Megan O’Neill
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 2:02 pm

Georgia is a finalist in the Aphrodite category, which is awarded to an inspirational woman who founded her business while raising children.

The business started with a handful of French style pieces and has since expanded.

Today Georgia’s business cites international celebrities and royalty among its loyal client base.

Local woman is named finalist at the Natwest Everywoman Awards.
Haywards Heath