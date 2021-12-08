Haywards Heath salon turns five in spite of Covid lockdowns

Samantha Elizabeth, located in South Road, opened its doors to clients on November 29, 2016.

Owner Samantha Newton fulfilled a lifelong ambition to open her own salon by the time she was 30, picking up the keys with just two weeks to spare.

Samantha said: “When in March 2020 we had to close the salon under lockdown it was a very tough time. It was a totally unexpected situation and we didn’t know when we would be able to open to clients again, or how we’d have to operate under the restrictions when we did.

“When the third lockdown was imposed on us, I was worried that if it went on for too long, we’d have some very serious problems. Fortunately, we came out the other side, but some salons didn’t make it.

“My focus has always been on my staff and my clients, because I know that without them you haven’t got a business.

“And both came through for us during the pandemic. My staff have been brilliant; they created loads of videos giving clients tips on how to manage their hair under lockdown. But we all just wanted to get back into the salon again.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be celebrating our first five years.