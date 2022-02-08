HHHS plant health talk with government expert

The event will be held at St Wilfrid’s Centenary Hall, Haywards Heath, on Thursday, February 17.

Members will learn about plant health from Andrew Gaunt and this promises to be an informative session.

The talk will start at 7:15pm with an enterance fee of £3, or £2 for members. Refreshments and a raffle will be available for all to enjoy.

HHHS Christmas meal.

The group met for their annual Christmas lunch at The Birch Hotel on Thursday, January 20 to welcome in the new year.

Members were able to relax, renew friendships and welcome newcomers to the group.

HHHS hosts monthly talks with demonstrations and advice from experts.

This year they are celebrating their 130th anniversary as a group of enthusiastic gardeners willing to share knowledge of all things green.

Looking ahead to the busy year, the meeting in March will discuss gardens for a sustainable future, followed by the Spring Show at the beginning of April.

Sylvia Harris, Vice chair, said: “many thanks for your on going support, we have an exciting year planned.”