Parents were encouraged by Mid Sussex District Council to sign up to the campaign online and their children received a special letter from Santa about his Secret Mission. The letter explained how Santa was busy preparing for Christmas and that he needed local children to help him gather food for his hungry reindeer.

The council created magical drop off points in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath where children could donate the food, meet one of Santa’s Elves and receive a sticker for completing their mission.

More than 500 local families, nurseries and community spirited residents made donations as part of the campaign. The food was collected by Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath Foodbanks, providing valuable food parcels for people in crisis this Christmas.

Mid Sussex families have donated over 600 kilograms of produce to local foodbanks this Christmas as part of Santa’s Secret Mission.

Councillor Stephen Hillier, Mid Sussex Cabinet Member for Economic Growth said: “Santa’s Secret Mission is a great reminder that Christmas is about giving as much as receiving. Local families really embraced the idea and it was wonderful to see young children with so much enthusiasm for helping others at Christmas time.

“Our magical drop off points brought people into our town centres and helped to spread a great deal of festive cheer. We had a tremendous response from the public who donated a massive amount of foodbank friendly items for distribution to those less fortunate.”

Heather Cooper, Project Co-ordinator for Haywards Heath Foodbank said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Mid Sussex District Council for organising Santa’s Secret Mission.

“The kind and generous donations made by local people will help us to provide food for those who are experiencing difficult times. We give food to around 100 people every week and we are blessed to have so many kind-hearted people in Mid Sussex who help us provide support to local families, particularly in this time of continuing need.”

Santa’s Secret Mission was funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, financial assistance that supports a safe return to the High Street and helps the local economy to build back better from the Covid-19 pandemic.