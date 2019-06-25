In pictures: Flash floods hit Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath
Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath were hit with flash flooding in the early hours of this morning – causing travel disruption in the area.
Pictures captured by photographer Eddie Howland show flooding in the two towns at 5am this morning (June 25). All train lines were blocked at Haywards Heath at around 6am due to the flooding, Southern said. Trains have since been subject to delays following the downpour. Read more here: Haywards Heath trains delayed after heavy rain causes flooding