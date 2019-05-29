‘Inclusive’ play area opens in Burgess Hill

The new play area at Worlds End Recreation Ground in Burgess Hill is now open, the district council said this week.

It features inclusive play and wheelchair accessible equipment, so children of all abilities can join in the fun, said a spokesman for Mid Sussex District Council.

A spokesman said: “It has been great to see so many families visiting our new inclusive playground equipment at World’s End Recreation Ground, Burgess Hill over the weekend.

“At the centre of the playground is a large climbing frame that’s inspired by tree house designs produced by pupils from Manor Field School.

“There are a variety of different swings including a wheelchair accessible swing and a multi-person swing so children can swing together with their little brothers and sisters.

“A trampoline is built into the ground and there is a wheelchair accessible roundabout.

“Thank you to local resident Maria Barnes and her son Tom for providing us with such positive feedback following their recent visit.”

The playground was funded by developer contributions provided as a result of the Theobalds Farm and Medway Gardens housing developments off Valebridge Road.

