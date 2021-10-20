Interactive sensory theatre is back in Burgess Hill this half term
The Head2Head Sensory Theatre team is back to the world of live interactive shows this half -term. They have a performance lined up at Woodlands Meed, Burgess Hill on October 27, 2021.
Created for families and children with special needs and disabilities who find regular theatre trips challenging, the popular Beachcombers & Mudlarking live sensory show will take you on a journey to be beside the seaside.
Join Amy and Erica for an interactive autumnal seaside adventure.
Tickets are £5 and bookings receive an advance show pack which includes ways to prepare for the interaction with your child.
To book visit www.h2hsensorytheatre.com/whats-on-2021/ or call 01372 278021.