Jigsaw (South East) accept ‘incredible donation’ from Tunbridge Wells school

A Sussex based bereavement charity have accepted a cheque for more than £6,000 from a school.

From Tough Mudder races and non-uniform days to fancy dress fun runs the students from Tunbridge Wells Grammar School for Boys were determined to raise as much money as possible for their charity of the year.

Alice Rowley, Carolyn Steer, Nickey Price, and Ed Shamwana

On Wednesday, May 15 in the class of 2019 assembly, the community school presented the East Grinstead based bereavement charity, Jigsaw (South East), with a cheque for £6160.

Ed Shamwana and Alice Rowley handed over the cheque to Jigsaw (South East’s) business development manager, Carolyn Steer, and operations manager, Nickey Price, who said: “This an incredible donation, and we cannot thank the students and staff of TWGSB enough. It is very pertinent that we have received this donation during Dying Matters Awareness week.

“As a society we need to speak more openly about death, so it is even more touching that these young people chose Jigsaw (South East) as their main beneficiary this academic year.”

Jigsaw (South East) offers support to children and young people who have a family member with a serious, life-limiting condition or who have experienced death,