Leading UK plant nurseries to attend Borde Hill Garden’s specialist plant fair

The Plant Fairs Roadshow will take place on Sunday, September 12, with stalls being set up on the South Lawn in front of the Elizabethan mansion house, offering a range of interesting, rare and unusual plants.

Garden lovers will be able to select from multi award-winning nurseries including Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants, Copton Ash Nursery, Graham Blunt’s Plantbase, Phoenix Plants, Blackstem Plants and Beechbridge Plants, Southon Plants, Usual & Unusual Plants, Charleshurst Farm Nursery, Pineview Nursery, Pelham Plants, Miles Japanese Maples and Forget Me Not.

A spokesman for Borde Hill Garden said: “The Sussex Group of the Hardy Plant Society will be on hand on the day too, and if you have gardening questions or need to find the right plant for the right place, the Plant Fairs Roadshow’s very own Plant Doctor will be able to help.

Borde Hill Garden will welcome leading plant nurseries for its Plant Fairs Roadshow in September SUS-210818-101331001

“Late summer is a great time to visit the garden, with roses, miscanthus, berberis, sedums, heleniums and, of course, dahlias, all providing sumptuous colour well into autumn. The Jay Robin Rose garden – with its 750 plus David Austin English roses – continues to stop visitors in their tracks with its colour and fragrance, and contrasts well with the adjacent Blue Borders. These are where Symphyotrichum ‘Little Carlow’, S. ‘Monch’ and Aconitum carmichaelii Arendsii group all take centre stage at this time of year.

“And don’t miss to explore the ‘garden rooms’ especially the Mid Summer Border, Italian Garden and Paradise Walk, a perennial border recently designed by Chris Beardshaw with plantings including Agastache ‘Blue Boa’, Geranium ‘Rozanne’, Eriophyllum lanatum and Actaea ‘James Compton.’”

Visitors will also be able to enjoy more than 80 sculptures being exhibited throughout the Garden until the end of September, and there are panoramic views over the lakes and 200 acres of rolling parkland to enjoy.

The Plant Fairs Roadshow is open from 11am -3pm. Entry to Borde Hill Garden and the fair is £9.95 per person (free to members of Borde Hill only – RHS and HHA members pay full price).

Due to Covid-19 restrictions tickets are limited and need to be pre-booked at https://www.bordehill.co.uk/bookyourvisit/

Visit www.plant-fairs.co.uk for updates regarding this event.