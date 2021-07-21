Light Up Hassocks receives donation from developer to help event go ahead this Christmas

Bellway which is currently building new homes at Kingsland Gate in the village, has donated £1,000 to Light Up Hassocks.

The event, which is planned for Friday, December 3, will see many residents of Hassocks celebrate the turning on of the Christmas lights along Keymer Road.

Organised by Sussex Vale Rotary Club and Hassocks Community Organisation, the evening will begin with a torchlit parade of children from Hassocks Infant School, led by a local marching band.

Light Up Hassocks 2019. Picture by Brian Dandridge

The Christmas lights will then be turned on by the winner of the children’s poster competition.

Bernard O’Rourke, former president of Sussex Vale Rotary Club, said: “The Light Up Hassocks event is a highlight in local residents’ calendars, especially for local children, and brings a great deal of cheer in the festive season – but like any large event it costs money to put on.

“Elements like first aid, security, health and safety, and traffic management are all critical. After such a difficult year due to the pandemic, sourcing funds to help cover these costs was going to be challenging and so the organisers had to think carefully about who to approach for support.

“The Light Up Hassocks team was delighted to receive the donation from Bellway; it will help to ensure the event can go ahead, Covid-19 restrictions permitting.

“We are thrilled to be able to hold the event this year having had to cancel it last year. It really brings the community together, with involvement from local schools, musicians, and residents, and will be a welcome boost to business for local traders.”

In December 2019, the annual event attracted almost 5,000 people from Hassocks and Keymer villages, as well as surrounding areas.

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director of Bellway South London, said: “We are pleased to support Light Up Hassocks, which is a fantastic annual event that’s testament to the vibrant local community in Hassocks.