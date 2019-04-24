Loneliness: Age UK’s Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill responds to campaign

You will find fun, friendship and great food at Age UK’s Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill.

That was the message from centre manager Cheryl Denford in response to our campaign on Loneliness: The Hidden Epidemic.

Members at the Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill

She told the Middy: “Age UK West Sussex is a local independent charity that has been supporting older people across the county for more than 60 years.

“We make it our mission to help improve the lives of people in later life across the region.

“At the heart of what we offer in Burgess Hill is the Cherry Tree Centre on Fairfield Road, where you will find fun, friendship and great food.

“It’s the perfect place to make friends, with a programme of activities to challenge the mind and body, delicious home cooked lunches and snacks and a range of salon services for the all important ‘me’ time.”

The Cherry Tree Centre in Fairfield Road is open five days a week, from Mondays to Fridays, 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Activities include flower arranging, bingo, quizzes, discussion groups, cross stitch and knitter knatter. There are a range of classes too to help members keep active, such as tai chi, chairobics, zumba gold and core conditioning. The centre also has a chiropodist that visits regularly and a hairdresser twice a week.

Member Bob said: “If I didn’t have the centre, I would be very lonely. I have made many friends.”

Moira joined the centre a few months ago after recently moving to Burgess Hill, She has made many new friends at the centre and enjoys the chairobics class.

Member Norma has been coming to centre for many years. She said: “People are very friendly and the staff are helpful.”

