Love Island is looking for ‘lively singles’ in Sussex for its new series – here’s how to apply

Auditions are now underway for Love Island series 6 – and the people of Sussex are being encouraged to sign up.

The hugely-popular reality TV show is looking for “lively singles” to take part in its new series.

Amy Hart, 26, from Worthing, on Love Island 2019

Applications are available to everyone aged 18 and over.

The series earlier this summer saw Sussex’s own Amy Hart from Worthing winning the hearts of the nation after a turbulent relationship with dancer Curtis.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions with Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea eventually winning £50,000. Sadly, the couple split earlier this month.

Anyone looking for love is urged to apply online by visiting www.itv.com/loveisland