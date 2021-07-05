Mid Sussex digital champions needed to help people become more tech savvy

Mid Sussex District Council is working with the Mid Sussex Voluntary Association and Balfour Beatty to beat digital exclusion and help more people become tech savvy.

The champions could be called on to help with anything from staying safe online and having more confidence with technology to sending email and video conferencing.

During a meeting of the full council, Ruth de Mierre, cabinet member for customer services, put out a call for more people to step forward to help.

She said: “We’re looking for champions to help people become more digitally literate.”

Volunteers would need to have basic IT skills, be friendly and patient, with the ability to teach someone and – given the likely age of those in need of help – have an empathy for problems that older people might face.