Mid Sussex home sellers knock off up to £25,064 from their asking price

That’s according to ‘We Buy Any House’ firm Property Solvers which has looked at sales prices in various postcode areas.

They say it means a cut of 4.01 per cent per cent on average in the RH17 area of Haywards Heath.

In the RH16 area of Haywards Heath, sellers are knocking around £9,200 off their asking prices and in the RH15 area of Burgess Hill the average asking price is reduced by around £7,140.

Property Solvers spokesman Ruban Selvanayagam said: “Despite what has been a very active market, homebuyers are still, by and large, able to negotiate down on prices.

“There is also wider evidence of surveyors down-valuing properties that are misaligned with the realities. This means that properties end up selling for lower than the original estate agent price estimation.

“It’s relative of course, a more expensive property is likely to see a wider price difference. Nonetheless, when buying, it’s worth checking how much prices are being reduced in your area.”