Mid Sussex Marathon 2019 – here is everything you need to know

Runners are gearing up for the Mid Sussex Marathon which returns for the eighth consecutive year this weekend.

The event has proved successful each year and had more than 1,400 people take part last year.

Runners taking part in the Burgess Hill race last year. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

It was also recently name by Runner’s World as one of ‘21 amazing UK marathons that aren’t in London’.

There are changes this year with new routes for both the East Grinstead and Haywards Heath ten-mile races.

Simon Adby, event director, said: “The East Grinstead route has been changed slightly to improve the runner experience.

“The Network Rail works taking place in Ashenground Woods have resulted in a revised Haywards Heath route for this year.

“Fortunately finding alternative paths was straightforward so regular participants will not notice much of a difference.”

The three-day event this Saturday, Sunday, and bank holiday Monday, covers a total of 26.2 miles – the distance of a marathon.

It features a ten-mile race in East Grinstead on Saturday, a ten-mile race in Haywards Heath on Sunday and a 10k race in Burgess Hill on Monday.

The event appeals to elite, club and first time runners. There will also be a family fun run and timed junior mile race on each day of the weekend.

Residents of Haywards Heath and Bolnore Village should note that from 10.25am to 10.45am on Sunday there will be a road closure on South Road.

The route on Sunday will take runners from Victoria Park via Ashenground and Bolnore Woods through Beech Hurst Gardens and into Bolnore Village.

Traffic may be stopped by marshals to let runners across roads, particularly where the footpath crosses Trubwick Avenue and Renfields. Car users are encouraged to leave plenty of time to allow for slight delays, which marshals will aim to minimise.

Event organisers are still looking for more volunteers over the weekend to assist with marshalling of the routes.

If you are able to help out between 9am and 1pm on any day then please contact organisers via www.midsussexmarathon.co.uk.

The main races start at 10.30am on each day. The event is being managed by Active House Solutions and Places Leisure, supported by Nice Work, on behalf of Mid Sussex District Council and the three town councils.