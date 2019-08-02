Mid Sussex school speaks out over closure threat

A primary school between Horsham and Haywards Heath that is under threat of closure has spoken out about its future.

Warninglid Primary School is among five schools placed at risk of closure or merger by West Sussex County Council.

The schools are currently being assessed by the county council as part of a ‘school effectiveness’ strategy. But officials say that no decisions have yet been made.

Meanwhile, the school has spoken out in its Facebook page. It says: “On behalf of the governing body and for further clarification, we recognise that the local authority is beginning a consultation on the future options for a number of small schools and Warninglid is one of those schools.

“We have been working closely with the local authority on this already and are keen to ensure that the future of the school is supported, protected and allowed to grow.

“One of the options that we are keen to explore with the local authority is the possible relocation to a local but more accessible site that has the physical capacity to grow pupil numbers.

“As the options being looked into for each of the schools include federation, merger, relocation or closure, we will be working closely with the local authority and with the community to look at the best option to ensure that the school is able to build on the successes to date and to secure our future.”