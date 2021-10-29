The event on the Green offered a morning of music from Mid Sussex singer Tania Rodd, as well as free coffee, tea and cakes.

Tania is well known for performing songs from the ’60s and ’70s, as well as popular West End musicals that she has starred in.

She quickly had audience members up on their feet doing ‘the twist’ and ‘the locomotion’ with one participant saying ‘this is just what we needed after being locked up for so long’.

Popular Mid Sussex singer Tania Rodd got people up and dancing at the MSOPC event at The Orchards in Haywards Heath on Thursday (October 7). Picture: Kate Henwood.

MSOPC thanked everyone who joined in the fun, as well as Orchards manager Nicola Bird for helping make the event a success.

MSOPC also thanked the staff at the Bay Tree Café for supplying food and drinks.

Visit www.MSOPC.org.uk to see the full calendar of events.