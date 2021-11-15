More pictures from Remembrance Sunday in Burgess Hill

It began at Cyprus Road Car Park before the memorial service took place at the War Memorial in Church Walk.
There was no service at St John’s Church this year to comply with their Covid safety measures, so parts of the service were included in the outdoor event.
These pictures were taken by Mid Sussex Times reader Phil Dennett.
1.
The Remembrance Service at Burgess Hill War Memorial on Sunday (November 14). Picture: Phil Dennett.
2.
The Remembrance Service at Burgess Hill War Memorial on Sunday (November 14). Picture: Phil Dennett.
3.
The Remembrance Service at Burgess Hill War Memorial on Sunday (November 14). Picture: Phil Dennett.
4.
The Remembrance Service at Burgess Hill War Memorial on Sunday (November 14). Picture: Phil Dennett.