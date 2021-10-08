New rector gets warm welcome at St Wilfrid’s Church

Last Friday evening (October 1), at a joyful St Wilfrid’s Church, Fr Edward’s ministry in the town began with his Institution and Induction as the parish of St Wilfrid’s new Rector in a Eucharist.

This was celebrated by the Bishop of Chichester, The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner, assisted by the Archdeacon of Horsham, The Venerable Angela Martin.

To greet Fr Edward, many parishioners from the two churches were joined by the Rural Dean of Cuckfield, the Reverend Michael Maine, clergy from the ecumenical Churches Together in Haywards Heath and District, guests from Kent, and representatives of local community bodies in and around Haywards Heath.

From left: Fr Edward Pritchett with the Bishop of Chichester, The Right Reverend Dr Martin, and the Archdeacon of Horsham, The Venerable Angela Martin. Picture: Melvyn Walmsley.

Fr Edward said: “I am delighted to be the new Rector of St Wilfrid’s and the Presentation, and look forward to learning about the life and people of Haywards Heath. As we look to the future I hope to nurture a growing relationship with the wider community, and for our churches to be places of welcome and inclusion for all.”

“Most of all I desire to discern the presence of God in Haywards Heath, and seek to make God’s love known,” he added.

Fr Edward has come to St Wilfrid’s parish from the Diocese of Rochester, where he has spent most of his life.

After graduating in history at Canterbury Christ Church University, then working with Medway Council and being involved in Strood Community Project Foodbank, he studied theology and prepared for ordination at Cambridge.