Food and drink producers showcased their fare in Newick on Saturday (June 15) as the Newick Food Fair returned for its fourth year.

Alex Harrison, one of the main organisers of the not-for-profit event, said: "It was brilliant. Feedback has been amazing already." She added: "The whole thing had just such a community spirit."

Visitors at this year's Newick Food Fair

Vanessa and Mike Fishlock, of Black Pig Orchards

Cate Steele, of Mest olive oils

Fare at the Podgy Pieman stall

Visitors at the Generation Distillers stall

Colin, Chris, and Lauren Gwynn of The Kiln Brewery

Natasha Stonestreet and Luke Manders of Barcombe Nurseries

Children enjoying one of several rides from Harris's Old Tyme Amusements

Helen and Dominic Robinson of Dulci Bella