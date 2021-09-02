Patron visits Burgess Hill Youth Club

Steve Willis, the MD of Steve Willis Training, requested that the funds he donated go towards keeping the club’s essential activities going.

Club chair Jackie Cooper and her team of volunteers had been having a busy day with 45 young people attending, and they were assisted by Burgess Hill Town Councillor Peter Chapman.

Steve said: “It is absolutely great to see all these young people being entertained and engaged by Jackie and her team in a safe environment.”

Steve Willis, managing director of Steve Willis training, at Burgess Hill Youth Club. Picture: Tony Parris.

“The choice of activities is also excellent, with something to suit everyone,” he said.

Jackie’s team had been keeping youngsters entertained every Tuesday and Wednesday during the four weeks before Steve’s visit and the donated money went towards covering these costs.