Plot of Haywards Heath land with ‘tremendous potential’ sells for £94k at auction

A plot of land with ‘tremendous potential’ in Haywards Heath was sold at auction this week.

The triangular shaped plot of land, rear of 16 and 18 Bentswood Crescent, was sold for £94,000 after a bidding war.

The plot of land with potential in an established residential area of Haywards Heath was sold at auction this week.''Picture: Deep South Media

It was among 136 lots in the auction held by Britain’s largest independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Mid Sussex District Council, the 0.09-hectare (0.23-acre) site was sold at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Tuesday, June 11.

Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We considered this site suitable for a variety of uses and having tremendous potential, ­subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable. I was not surprised to see so much demand.

“Set in an established residential area and currently arranged as a garage and store with ancillary land, we considered the site ideal for a variety of uses, ­subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

The triangular shaped plot of land in Haywards Heath. Picture: Deep South Media

The site is between Washington Road and America Lane, which is off the B2112. Shopping facilities and amenities are nearby, with Haywards Heath railway station just a mile to the west.

Also sold at the auction was a former pumping station and 0.03 hectares (0.07 acres) of land with potential located rear of 20 Meadow Lane, just off the main A273 London Road in Burgess Hill, which achieved £27,000.

The fifth round of Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey auctions for 2019 takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday, July 24, at 11am. Closing date for entries is June 24.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds eight rounds of auctions each year at five locations from Essex to Cornwall on consecutive days.

It also stages a fixed date, online only auction. The next one concludes on August 1. Full details can be found at www.cliveemson.co.uk.

