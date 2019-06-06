Plumpton green-fingered students win gold at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Plumpton College students held their own at the world’s most famous flower show, taking home a gold award.

Garden design students from the college attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, taking part in the ‘Planting a Sculpture’ exhibition.

They were recognised with the gold award – and were lucky enough to preview the main gardens as they were being constructed and take in the full garden show experience.

The team of students planted up the sculptures by Matt Maddocks, a sculptor who produces a range of hand-carved granite garden features.

A natural green planting scheme framed the stone pieces, with grassy banks built up around the sides.

Students Rose Philpot and Amy Page were also selected to attend the M&G Chelsea Young People’s Breakfast.

Reflecting on the event, Rachel Owen, horticulture curriculum manager and lecturer, said: “I felt proud to be there with my students and see the work that is currently going into presenting horticulture as a valuable and rewarding career choice.

“It was a truly inspirational event with a wide range of speakers.”

The college, which was first established in 1926, welcomes more than 3,500 students per year across four campuses in the South East.