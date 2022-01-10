£4,500 funding boost for outdoor activity centre in South Downs

The grant was provided by the Police and Crime Commissioner' s Community Safety Fund, which provides cash injections of up to £5,000 to local organisations and projects which deliver a lasting impact to their communities.

"We are delighted to have been awarded this grant," said alternative provision and inclusion officer at Lodge Hill, Darren Worsfold, who accepted the award on behalf of the organisation.

The money will be put to use running a ChallengeU course in partnership with district councils. The courses tackles behavioural and offending issues with diversionary activities and a number of young people the trust believes will benefit from the scheme have already been selected.

The Lodge Hill Trust

"It takes a holistic approach, opening avenues and opportunities for young people to realise their abilities. It aims to help young people engage in pro-social behaviour, gain confidence, self-esteem and attain life skills," Mr Worsfold said. "Based at the Lodge Hill Centre, near Pulborough in West Sussex, with 32 acres of private woodland and over 15 different adventure activities on site, ChallengeU courses offer a unique experience to the young people who come on it."

Commending the trust on a successful bid, Police and Crime Commissioner Katie Bourne said: “As PCC I have a statutory responsibility for commissioning county-wide community safety and crime prevention programmes. The ChallengeU course is a great example of an innovative local project that aims to make our communities safer.