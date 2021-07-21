Scouting in Mid Sussex marks ‘exciting new chapter’ with new district commissioner

Burgess Hill-based Mark Schofield – an IT director for Quest Software Ltd – will spearhead Mid Sussex’s network of nearly 20 Scout groups and units, which support 1,600 young people aged 5¾-18 years and 800 adult volunteers across the district.

The 49-year-old, who is married with three sons – all of whom are Explorer Scouts in Burgess Hill, said: “I’ve seen first-hand the positive difference that Scouting makes to the lives of young people and have been really inspired by the efforts of the local volunteers that make this possible.

“I’m proud to be taking on the district commissioner role and there’s no doubt that this is an exciting time for Scouting in Mid Sussex.We’re facing unprecedented demand for places, particularly in the wake of Covid-19.

Mark Schofield from Burgess Hill has been appointed as the new district commissioner for Mid Sussex District Scouts SUS-210719-134141001

“Young people want to enjoy outdoor adventure, new life skills and have the chance to enjoy new experiences. But we urgently need new volunteers to help meet this demand.

“Scouting is more relevant now than ever and wI’m determined that we see Scouting expand and thrive in Mid Sussex”.

Sussex born and bred Mark – who was volunteer Scout Group Secretary at 7th Burgess Hill (St Andrews) Scout Group prior to his appointment –will become responsible for the development of Scouting across Mid Sussex, an area including Bolnore, Burgess Hill, Cuckfield, Ditchling, Hassocks, Haywards Heath, Hurstpierpoint, Lindfield and Scaynes Hill.

West Sussex Scouts County Commissioner, Robert Sawyer said: “Mark will bring great enthusiasm and drive to Mid Sussex Scouts. He’s got grassroots knowledge and a long history of personal involvement with Scouting. He’ll provide great leadership and support to our network of dedicated volunteers. It’s an exciting new chapter for Scouting in Mid Sussex”.